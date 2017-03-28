RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX Launch Trailer Brings Familiar Faces and Places
But does that mean I have to walk on water? Atlantica is kind of the worst.
03.28.17 - 11:32 PM

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX is now available for the PlayStation 4 in North America and releases in Europe on March 31st, bringing the entire Kingdom Hearts saga thus far under one banner (once you factor in 2.8 HD Final Chapter Prologue, which came out earlier this year and comes with 0.2 Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage... you know what, I'm going to stop now). Square Enix is celebrating the occasion with a new launch trailer, entitled "Familiar Faces and Places." You can check it out below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news on the Kingdom Hearts series.



