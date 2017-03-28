Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX Launch Trailer Brings Familiar Faces and Places

But does that mean I have to walk on water? Atlantica is kind of the worst.

03.28.17 - 11:32 PM

is now available for the PlayStation 4 in North America and releases in Europe on March 31st, bringing the entiresaga thus far under one banner (once you factor in, which came out earlier this year and comes with... you know what, I'm going to stop now). Square Enix is celebrating the occasion with a new launch trailer, entitled "Familiar Faces and Places." You can check it out below.

