RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Localization Team 8-4 Working on Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Those are the Awakening guys, if you can't keep track.
03.28.17 - 11:37 PM

Localization team 8-4, who previously worked on Fire Emblem Awakening, is returning to localize Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, as confirmed by a Tweet from 8-4 co-founder John Ricciardi. This should please fans of Awakening's strong localization, especially seeing as Nintendo's in-house Treehouse division had handled the more recent entry in the series, Fire Emblem Fates. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia as we approach its May release on the Nintendo 3DS.

fire emblem echoes 8-4 localization



