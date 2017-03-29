RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 Announced For The 3DS
Time to head back to the Yggdrasil Tree.
03.29.17 - 12:02 AM

Atlus and Spike Chunsoft have announced the newest entry in their hit RPG series, Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 will be coming to the 3DS later this year in Japan.

First-print copies of the game will feature a bonus "User's Best Album," containing fan picked selections of songs throughout the Etrian Odyssesy series. You can cast your vote for which songs you'd like to see in the album on the official poll. The poll will close on April 9th, so be sure to cast your vote!

An Etrian Odyssey 10th Anniversary limited edition will also be available for 9,800 yen as well, including a copy of the game, a special-make box, and a 200 page art book featuring character illustrations from the entire Etrian Odyssey series. Atlus will be hosting a 10th Anniversary commemorative broadcast on NicoNico on May 20th at 19:30 JST. Details have yet to be announced.

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 is set to be released on August 1st in Japan for 6,480 yen. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


