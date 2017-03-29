Salt and Sanctuary Now Available On Vita

You had me at cross-buy.

03.29.17 - 12:07 AM

Developer Ska Studios has released, their hit 2D action RPG, on the PlayStation Vita. Sickhead Games, the studio responsible for the console versions ofandwere heavily involved in the Vita port, assisting Ska Studios with the seamless transition.

As an added bonus, Salt and Sanctuary will be a cross-buy title, meaning those who own the PlayStation 4 version will be able to download the Vita version.

Salt and Sanctuary is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita for $17.99 USD. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



