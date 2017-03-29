Final Fantasy XIV Drops 14-Day Restriction on Free Trials

Now's the perfect time to start playing!

03.29.17 - 12:12 AM

Square Enix has announced that they will be removing the 14-day free trial for, now allowing players to hit level 35 before having to subscribe.

Thanks to the upcoming release of the Stormblood expansion, the new terms for the free trial expand to new, current, and expired trials. Players will be able to access all content up to level 35, form parties with other players, create up to 8 separate characters, and battle their way to the 10th level of the Deep Dungeon. If you were looking for an opportunity to start playing, now is the best time!

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Stormblood expansion set to go live on June 20th.




