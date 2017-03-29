Retro Encounter 76: The Good Dogs of RPGsLife is better with a dog. So is every RPG.03.29.17 - 10:20 PM
It takes very little prompting for today's panelists to talk about RPGs or to talk about dogs
, so naturally both of them are RPG dog
enthusiasts of the highest order. Listen to them wax poetic about good dogs
in RPGs (plus one bad dog
) in this week's episode of Retro Encounter.
Every dog has its day man, every dog.
Retro Encounter Episode 76: The Good Dogs of RPGs
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com