Retro Encounter 76: The Good Dogs of RPGs

Life is better with a dog. So is every RPG.

03.29.17 - 10:20 PM

It takes very little prompting for today's panelists to talk about RPGs or to talk about, so naturally both of them are RPGenthusiasts of the highest order. Listen to them wax poetic about goodin RPGs (plus one bad) in this week's episode of Retro Encounter.

Every dog has its day man, every dog.

Retro Encounter Episode 76: The Good Dogs of RPGs

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com