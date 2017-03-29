RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 76: The Good Dogs of RPGs
Life is better with a dog. So is every RPG.
03.29.17 - 10:20 PM

It takes very little prompting for today's panelists to talk about RPGs or to talk about dogs, so naturally both of them are RPG dog enthusiasts of the highest order. Listen to them wax poetic about good dogs in RPGs (plus one bad dog) in this week's episode of Retro Encounter.

Every dog has its day man, every dog.

Retro Encounter Episode 76: The Good Dogs of RPGs

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




