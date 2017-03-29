Final Fantasy XV Episode Prompto Teaser Trailer Revealed

Early winter coming soon.

03.29.17 - 10:31 PM

After the recent release of, Square Enix is wasting no time making sure fans stay tuned to their upcomingDLC. Gun-wielding Prompto is next in line to have the spotlight with the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming. The trailer shows us a glimpse of Prompto in a snowy area, preparing to shoot an unconscious soldier. Check out the video below.

We'll have to wait until June to find out what happens next. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Final Fantasy XV updates.






