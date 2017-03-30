RPGFan
Colin Burns
The Alliance Alive Demo is Now on 3DS eShop in Japan
The 3DS lives!
03.30.17 - 2:06 AM

The Alliance Alive, the next game from Cattle Call, the folks behind Legend of Legacy, now has a free playable demo on the Nintendo 3DS Japanese eShop. This traditional turn-based JRPG has a story written by Yoshitaka Murayama, the man who wrote the story for the cult-classic PSX RPG, Suikoden. The game will see a proper launch in Japan on June 22nd but no word has been given about a western release. Despite the launch of the Nintendo Switch, it seems the 3DS is still getting a hefty amount of RPGs to keep you busy. Stick with RPGFan for more updates!

