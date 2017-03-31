RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Nintendo Releases Bonus Making Of Video for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Favorite characters, favorite shrines and more!
03.31.17 - 9:10 PM

Nintendo has released a bonus video detailing the development of The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, accompanying the three others previously released last month.

The video, compared to the others in the series, adopts a lighter tone. It asks of the five developers various questions, involving their favourite foods, favourite shrines, and, in touching fashion, what the five hoped players would enjoy and experience within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, that crossed into their respective departments: sound design, gameplay, art and direction.

Truly, by the passion and love channelled through the developers, Nintendo seems to have created something truly special for players to experience. To see what RPGFan's own Rob Rogan thought about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, check out his review.

