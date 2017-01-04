RPGFan Spring Cleaning, Part II

The next phase of updates is upon us!

04.01.17 - 2:46 AM

Okay, if you're here, you're already seeing the results, but as I suggested in our previous update , more layout changes are upon us at RPGFan!

The mobile optimization is still in progress, but in the meantime we wanted to give our loyal readers something, so we felt it was time I finally ditch the trademark verdant hues we're known for.

Longtime readers will know we dipped into this Flower Power design a distant 16 years ago, in the year 2000:

Sixteen years is a long time to wait, and we apologize for it, but it's back! We feel the retina-searing magenta complements the near-navy blue well, and it's hard to beat... whatever you'd call that shade in the background as a background, don'tcha think?

If orange is the new black – is still is, right? – then pink and blue and ??? are the new green. At least around here. So we hope you enjoy the update (refresh if your eyes are not yet in pain), and know that this flowery, doge-accented design is definitely here to stay permanently, and in no way will it somehow disappear by tomorrow.





