RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Persona 3 FES

They won't let us stream Persona 5, but we're giving a copy away!

04.01.17 - 12:44 PM

It's true — Atlus doesn't want people streamingfor a while after launch, and who can blame them? Nobody wants an experience with a strong story focus spoiled.

But we can't get Persona off of our minds, so instead, Scott is going to stream Persona 3 FES on this week's Sunday Stream. The fact that we're all so excited about #5 is all about how awesome the previous two games in the series were, so this one's definitely worth checking out.

And if you haven't yet purchased your copy of Persona 5, we've got some extra incentive for you to drop by and watch the stream, because Scott will be giving away a Steelbook edition copy. The fun starts at 1 PM Eastern on Sunday, April 2nd!

