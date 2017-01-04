RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Persona 3 FES
They won't let us stream Persona 5, but we're giving a copy away!
04.01.17 - 12:44 PM

It's true — Atlus doesn't want people streaming Persona 5 for a while after launch, and who can blame them? Nobody wants an experience with a strong story focus spoiled.

But we can't get Persona off of our minds, so instead, Scott is going to stream Persona 3 FES on this week's Sunday Stream. The fact that we're all so excited about #5 is all about how awesome the previous two games in the series were, so this one's definitely worth checking out.

And if you haven't yet purchased your copy of Persona 5, we've got some extra incentive for you to drop by and watch the stream, because Scott will be giving away a Steelbook edition copy. The fun starts at 1 PM Eastern on Sunday, April 2nd!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Coming Up on Twitch

Persona 3 FES
Sunday, Apr. 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
