Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3Let's just say it involves a bunch of meddling kids and a weird cat-mascot thing.04.02.17 - 2:57 PM
Our third interlude is all about the music of Persona 5! With the long-awaited RPG just around the corner, we thought it would be a special treat to share some selections from the amazing soundtrack this time around. So grab your masks and get ready to steal some hearts!
Also, on a housekeeping note, Rhythm Encounter is going through a period of transition at the moment. As such, we're going to be on hiatus for a bit while we get things sorted. We hope you can bear with us during this time, and we'll let you know as soon as we're back in action!
Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!
Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Mike Salbato, Marcos Gaspar
Tracklist
02:41 - Life Will Change / Persona 5 OST
14:38 - Blooming Villain / Persona 5 OST
23:51 - Rivers in the Desert / Persona 5 OST
Bonus Background Tracks
00:27 - Life Goes On / Persona 5 OST
06:57 - Life Will Change -Instrumental Version- / Persona 5 OST
11:51 - Butterfly Kiss / Persona 5 OST
21:11 - Layer Cake / Persona 5 OST
29:01 - Rivers in the Desert -Instrumental Version- / Persona 5 OST
34:54 - The Brink / Chronicles of Time