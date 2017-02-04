Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3

Let's just say it involves a bunch of meddling kids and a weird cat-mascot thing.

04.02.17 - 2:57 PM

Our third interlude is all about the music of Persona 5! With the long-awaited RPG just around the corner, we thought it would be a special treat to share some selections from the amazing soundtrack this time around. So grab your masks and get ready to steal some hearts!

Also, on a housekeeping note, Rhythm Encounter is going through a period of transition at the moment. As such, we're going to be on hiatus for a bit while we get things sorted. We hope you can bear with us during this time, and we'll let you know as soon as we're back in action!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Mike Salbato, Marcos Gaspar

Tracklist

02:41 - Life Will Change / Persona 5 OST

14:38 - Blooming Villain / Persona 5 OST

23:51 - Rivers in the Desert / Persona 5 OST



Bonus Background Tracks

00:27 - Life Goes On / Persona 5 OST

06:57 - Life Will Change -Instrumental Version- / Persona 5 OST

11:51 - Butterfly Kiss / Persona 5 OST

21:11 - Layer Cake / Persona 5 OST

29:01 - Rivers in the Desert -Instrumental Version- / Persona 5 OST

34:54 - The Brink / Chronicles of Time



