Ys Origin Review

More Falcom goodness!

04.02.17 - 2:59 PM

I love all the attention Falcom has been getting over the past few years, and it's all well deserved. Before I started working on this site, I'd barely even heard of them, so it's great to see their games growing in popularity.

We're huge Falcom fans here, so we always get excited when we get a new port or re-release of a classic Falcom game. This time, it's none other than Ys Origin, a PC game now ported to the PS4 so more people can enjoy this wonderful game. Ys Origin marks both my first Falcom game, and my first Ys game. Want to see what I thought of this port? Read my review below to find out!



