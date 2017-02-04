Dark Souls III Director Discusses Series Future

Which may be completely unexpected.

04.02.17 - 9:33 PM

Famitsu sat down withdirector Hidetaka Miyazaki to discuss the game's final expansion,as well as the future of theseries and From Software.

Miyazaki-san revealed that there are currently no plans to develop another Dark Souls game, admitting that he wasn't able to do everything he had wanted during each game's development, but had a great time working on the series despite the setback.

As for his future plans, he is now working on several games, but did not give details in order to avoid spoilers. The only hint he gave out was that his next project would not necessarily be another Dark Souls game, but would be something he "wants to make now that is interesting and worthwhile."

Dark Souls III: The Ringed City is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



