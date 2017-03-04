Telltale's "Guardians of the Galaxy" Gets First Trailer And Release Date Announcement

I'm hooked on a feeling!

Telltale Games and Marvel Entertainment have released the first trailer for their upcoming game, the newest entry in Telltales long running adventure game series.

Featuring an original story, players will follow the Guardians throughout the galaxy, as they try to uncover the mysteries behind a powerful artifact, and a new enemy who will stop at nothing to gain that power. Featuring an all-star voice cast of Nolan North, Scott Porter, Emily O'Brien and many more, Guardians of the Galaxy is set to be another hit for Telltale.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is set to release on April 18th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac, while also being available on the App Store and Google Play. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



