New Characters Unveiled for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Meet the companions that Miriam will encounter on her journey!

04.03.17 - 1:31 PM

Koji Igarashi, famed developer of theseries, has unveiled three new characters that will be aiding Miriam in her journey within

The information, found within a Kickstarter update, highlights the trio, introduces their roles and how they play when juxtaposed versus Miriam's plight against that which haunts the night.

Dominique Baldwin

Age: 25



An exorcist dispatched by the church, she supports Miriam as the shopkeeper. She speaks in a posh way, but treats everyone kindly. While the church believes Miriam and Gebel both to be demons, Dominique believes and trusts in their humanity. In order to foil Gebel's ambitions, she asks her old friend Johannes to summon Miriam.

Alfred

Age: 57



Alfred is one of the alchemists responsible for the demon-summoning uproar ten years ago. He was Johannes's mentor, and a father figure to both Johannes and Miriam, but he's lost his former self as he heads to the castle seeking the Book of Logaeth in Gebel's possession. Quite and intelligent, Alfred's alchemic ability was unmatched even among his fellow alchemists.

Anne Knolles

Age: 12



A village girl whose parents were murdered. Anne was saved by Dominique and Miriam when demons attacked her village. When Dominique is out of town, Anne looks after the shop. She is a bright and cheerful girl.

Accompanying the update, Igarashi also released a Q&A video discussing the state of the game, various weapons and abilities players might have, and other curious tidbits. Check it out below.

With this bevy of new information, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is shaping up to be an RPG to watch in 2018, where it is scheduled to release on PS4, PS Vita, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any more news on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night!



