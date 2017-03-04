RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Hajime Tabata Teases Plans to Explore Ardyn's Past in Future Final Fantasy XV DLC
We haven't seen the last of Niflheim's Chancellor.
04.03.17 - 3:46 PM

In an interview with Game Legends, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata elaborated on some of his plans for future downloadable content. Among them are plans to explore the backstory of primary antagonist Ardyn Izunia, whose sinister visage was a constant presence throughout the game.

ardyn izunia dlc final fantasy xv

Additionally, Tabata explained some of the difficulties the team ran into when transitioning from the earlier Final Fantasy Versus XIII project on outdated hardware to Final Fantasy XV. Basically, the team had to start from scratch and "reevaluate" everything so it would be compatible with the current generation of consoles. The team also plans to do a beta test for the planned multiplayer component, so stay tuned for more information on that.

You can see the interview in its entirety below.




