RPGFan Music: The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger ReviewHello Chrono, my old friend.04.03.17 - 6:38 PM
When I peeked at my phone sometime over the weekend, I caught a glimpse of what I thought might be a logo for Chrono Break. It was! Unfortunately, it was a fake, reducing my excitement to a mere speck. Filled with melancholy, I did what any other human being would do: listen to melancholic music (that's what people do these days, right?). And what better album to queue up than TPR's The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
. However, rather than hear my ramblings, how about enjoying Neal Chandran's review of this album? Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers.
