RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
Hello Chrono, my old friend.
04.03.17 - 6:38 PM

When I peeked at my phone sometime over the weekend, I caught a glimpse of what I thought might be a logo for Chrono Break. It was! Unfortunately, it was a fake, reducing my excitement to a mere speck. Filled with melancholy, I did what any other human being would do: listen to melancholic music (that's what people do these days, right?). And what better album to queue up than TPR's The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger. However, rather than hear my ramblings, how about enjoying Neal Chandran's review of this album? Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Persona 3 FES
Sunday, Apr. 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review
 Ys Origin Review
Ys Origin
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Podcast
 The Walking Dead Season 3 - Episode 3 Review
The Walking Dead Season 3 - Episode 3
Review
 Retro Encounter 76
Retro Encounter 76
Podcast
 NieR: Automata Review
NieR: Automata
Review