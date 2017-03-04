Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review

Hello Chrono, my old friend.

04.03.17 - 6:38 PM



When I peeked at my phone sometime over the weekend, I caught a glimpse of what I thought might be a logo for Chrono Break. It was! Unfortunately, it was a fake, reducing my excitement to a mere speck. Filled with melancholy, I did what any other human being would do: listen to melancholic music (that's what people do these days, right?). And what better album to queue up than TPR's The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger. However, rather than hear my ramblings, how about enjoying Neal Chandran's review of this album? Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers.



Neal Chandran's The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review



