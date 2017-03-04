8 Minutes of Blue Reflection Gameplay With Character Designer Mei Kishida This magical girl RPG is out now in Japan. 04.03.17 - 10:14 PM
Following the release of a video featuring cosplayer Enako, developer Gust has released a new eight minute gameplay video of Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions this time featuring character designer Mei Kishida.
You can check out the new footage below:
And you can check out the cosplayer Enako video here as well:
Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions is available now for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan.