8 Minutes of Blue Reflection Gameplay With Character Designer Mei Kishida

This magical girl RPG is out now in Japan.

04.03.17 - 10:14 PM

Following the release of a video featuring cosplayer Enako, developer Gust has released a new eight minute gameplay video ofthis time featuring character designer Mei Kishida.

You can check out the new footage below:

And you can check out the cosplayer Enako video here as well:

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions is available now for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan.





