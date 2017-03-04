RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Out Now in Japan on PS4
Check out the launch trailer of the PS2 Classic on PlayStation 4.
04.03.17 - 11:15 PM

Gamers with a Japanese PlayStation Store account, get hyped: Star Ocean: Till the End of Time is now available digitally on PlayStation 4 in Japan for 3,024 yen.

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time on PS4

Developed by veteran studio tri-Ace, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time originally came out for the PlayStation 2 in Japan on February 27 2003. The port on PlayStation 4 uses the power of the system's high-definition emulator, offering crisper visuals up rendered in high definition. The port also supports trophies, remote play, share features, and shorter load times.

While a western release has not yet been announced for the port, Square Enix did recently trade mark 'Till the End of Time' in Europe, suggesting it may be in the works. It also helps that the English Trophies surfaced recently as well.

You can check out the launch trailer for the game below:





