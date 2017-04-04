Robbie Daymond Interview

"I want to ride my chocobo all day!"

04.04.17 - 12:41 PM

Happyday everyone! We haven't got a full review for the game just yet, but I have a special treat for everyone. Neal Chandran managed to scoop us an interview with one of the game's voice actors, Robbie Daymond!

Robbie Daymond is perhaps most famous for voicing the fun-loving, excitable Prompto in last year's Final Fantasy XV. He's been on the rise over the last few years, and deserves all the attention he'll get with his new role in Persona 5 as Goro. Listen to what he has to say below!



