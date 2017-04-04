Persona 5 Hands-On Preview

It's finally Winter 2014!

04.04.17 - 6:16 PM

Here's a game you might've heard of -. After a grueling wait, Atlus's game has finally made it to the West. We won't have a full review for a couple of weeks, but we wanted to make sure we could wet your appetite for what might be the biggest RPG release this year.

Resident Shin Megami Tensei and Persona fan Robert Fenner has spent some time with the game over the weekend, and gives us his early impressions. If you haven't picked up the game yet, or you've got time between fighting Shadows and Demons, check out Robert's impressions below, and make sure you come back soon for our review!



