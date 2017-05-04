|
Ys: Origin To Get Physical PS4/Vita Edition from Limited Run GamesGreat news!04.05.17 - 11:30 PM
Limited Run Games has announced
that they will be partnering with DotEmu to give the PS4 and Vita version of Ys: Origin
a physical release. The game will come in either a standard or collector's edition, with the collector's edition coming bundled with an art book. We'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, you can read Alana Hagues' review
of Ys: Origin
and see what she thought of the game.
