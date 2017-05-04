Peter Triezenberg Ys: Origin To Get Physical PS4/Vita Edition from Limited Run Games

04.05.17 - 11:30 PM



Limited Run Games has announced that they will be partnering with DotEmu to give the PS4 and Vita version of Ys: Origin a physical release. The game will come in either a standard or collector's edition, with the collector's edition coming bundled with an art book. We'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, you can read Alana Hagues' review of Ys: Origin and see what she thought of the game.





