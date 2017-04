Peter Triezenberg Atlus Releases Persona 5 Launch Trailer

Winter 2014 is finally here, you guys!

Persona 5 is finally here, and while I'm sure all of you RPG fans can't bear to tear yourselves away from the game for a hot second (my copy won't arrive for a week: thanks, Amazon!), Atlus has released a launch trailer to celebrate the occasion. You can check it out below, and bask in the stylish glory of the Phantom Thieves. Be on the lookout for our review of Persona 5 in the near future!





