RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Art Of Persona 5 Coming To North America
A stylish game deserves a stylish art book.
04.06.17 - 5:05 PM

Amazon has put up a product listing for The Art of Persona 5, scheduled to release on June 27th in North America for USD $39.99.The art book, which is being published by Prima Guides, comes in at a hefty 432 pages, and contains tons of information.

The Art of Persona 5

Readers will be able to enjoy character galleries with personal information about the main characters and their personas, a selection of concept art and promotional materials, and even commentary from character designer Shigenori Soejima. If you're an art lover or a Persona fan, this is an item you can't miss! You can place your pre-order over at Amazon.

The Art of Persona 5 is set to release on June 27th for USD $39.99. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Persona 3 FES
Sunday, Apr. 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review
 Ys Origin Review
Ys Origin
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Podcast