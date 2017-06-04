Art Of Persona 5 Coming To North America

A stylish game deserves a stylish art book.

04.06.17 - 5:05 PM

Amazon has put up a product listing for, scheduled to release on June 27th in North America for USD $39.99.The art book, which is being published by Prima Guides, comes in at a hefty 432 pages, and contains tons of information.

Readers will be able to enjoy character galleries with personal information about the main characters and their personas, a selection of concept art and promotional materials, and even commentary from character designer Shigenori Soejima. If you're an art lover or a Persona fan, this is an item you can't miss! You can place your pre-order over at Amazon.

The Art of Persona 5 is set to release on June 27th for USD $39.99. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



