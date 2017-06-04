RPGFan
John Alas
NieR: Automata Sales and Shipments Hit the Million Mark
Living up to its developers name.
04.06.17 - 5:15 PM

Square Enix has announced that NieR: Automata has exceeded one million in shipments and digital sales worldwide. The milestone comes less than a month after the North American and European release and far exceeds the sales of its predecessor.

nier automata sales hit one million

If you would like to give NieR: Automata a try, a demo is available on the PlayStation Store now. To see what we thought about it, check out our review of the game.


