NieR: Automata Sales and Shipments Hit the Million Mark

Living up to its developers name.

04.06.17 - 5:15 PM

Square Enix has announced thathas exceeded one million in shipments and digital sales worldwide. The milestone comes less than a month after the North American and European release and far exceeds the sales of its predecessor.

If you would like to give NieR: Automata a try, a demo is available on the PlayStation Store now. To see what we thought about it, check out our review of the game.



