All Persona 5 Downloadable Content Info Gathered Here

It's finally here!

04.06.17 - 5:19 PM

The long, delay-filled wait forhas come to an end and we've got all your DLC information compiled in one place. We have the schedule for all of the upcoming content listed by release date along with the prices below. The list includes cameo costumes, BGM tracks, dashboard themes, Persona cameos and themed costumes for the main cast.

April 4th

Japanese Audio (Free)



Healing Item Set (Free)



Skill Card Set (Free)



New Difficulty Level Challenge (Free)



Protagonist Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) (Free with digital pre-order/$1.99)



Ryuji Sakamoto Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Morgana Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Ann Takamaki Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Protagonist Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Morgana Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Ann Takamaki Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)

April 11th

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set ($2.99)



Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set ($2.99)



Regular Clothes & School Uniform Set (Free)



Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Makoto Nijima Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Futaba Sakura Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Haru Okumara Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Makoto Nijima Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Futaba Sakura Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Haru Okumara Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)

April 18th

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: if... Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set ($2.99)



Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set ($2.99)



Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Set (Free)



Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker (Free)



Goro Akechi Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Igor & Attendants Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4) ($1.99)



Goro Akechi Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)



Igor & Attendants Special Theme (PS3) ($0.99)

April 25th

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set ($2.99)



Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set ($2.99)



Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set ($2.99)



Swimsuit Costume Set (Free)

May 2nd

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Catherine Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Costume & BGM Set ($6.99)

Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set ($2.99)

June 6th

Maid & Butler Costume Set (Free)

July 11th

Christmas Costume Set (Free)

And that concludes the long list of DLC that will be available for players in Persona 5. The sheer amount of content in addition to the massive main game is sure to keep players occupied for months.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Stay tuned for our upcoming review and future updates on the game!



