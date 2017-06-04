RPGFan
Robert Steinman
Random Encounter 125: The Indoctrination Conspiracy
It's the only thing that makes sense!
04.06.17 - 7:29 PM

I know, you all want to know what we think of Persona 5. Well, the game's only been out a few days, so give us some time and we'll get back to you. While you wait, why not hear our thoughts on the latest Mass Effect and some Dark Souls 3 DLC!

Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

Random Encounter 125: The Indoctrination Conspiracy

It's a little early to start talking about Persona 5, so instead we're going to focus on Mass Effect Andromeda this week. After that, we've got some (brief) impressions of the latest DLC for Dark Souls 3, a few final thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and then we've got to go over the changes to Final Fantasy XV.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Persona 3 FES
Sunday, Apr. 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review
 Ys Origin Review
Ys Origin
Review
 Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Rhythm Encounter Interlude 3
Podcast