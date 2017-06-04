Random Encounter 125: The Indoctrination Conspiracy

It's the only thing that makes sense!

I know, you all want to know what we think of Persona 5. Well, the game's only been out a few days, so give us some time and we'll get back to you. While you wait, why not hear our thoughts on the latest Mass Effect and some Dark Souls 3 DLC!

It's a little early to start talking about Persona 5, so instead we're going to focus on Mass Effect Andromeda this week. After that, we've got some (brief) impressions of the latest DLC for Dark Souls 3, a few final thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and then we've got to go over the changes to Final Fantasy XV.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen and Caitlin Argyros