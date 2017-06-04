Retro Encounter 77: Persona 3

This place exists between dream and reality, mind and matter.

04.06.17 - 8:56 PM

Mere days after Persona 5's debut in Europe and North America, Retro Encounter delivers its own take on its predecessor from over a decade earlier. Hey, it's Retro Encounter, not Recent Encounter. We break down's dark themes, entertaining characters, and place in the Persona series lineage in the latest Retro Encounter!

I am thou… Thou art I… From the sea of thy soul, I come…

Retro Encounter Episode 77: Persona 3

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Alana Hagues

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com





