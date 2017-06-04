RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 77: Persona 3
This place exists between dream and reality, mind and matter.
04.06.17 - 8:56 PM

Mere days after Persona 5's debut in Europe and North America, Retro Encounter delivers its own take on its predecessor from over a decade earlier. Hey, it's Retro Encounter, not Recent Encounter. We break down Persona 3's dark themes, entertaining characters, and place in the Persona series lineage in the latest Retro Encounter!

I am thou… Thou art I… From the sea of thy soul, I come…

Retro Encounter Episode 77: Persona 3

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner, Alana Hagues

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Persona 3 FES
Sunday, Apr. 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 77
Retro Encounter 77
Podcast
 Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review
 Ys Origin Review
Ys Origin
Review