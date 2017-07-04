XSEED Reveals Trails in the Sky the 3rd's Release Date Alongside PC Versions of Cold Steel I & II

04.07.17 - 3:12 PM

XSEED Games has announced thatwill be making its Western debut for PC on May 3rd. Additionally, the company announced that both entries in theduology will be releasing on PC in the near future, with additional English voiceover dialogue, to the tune of 5000+ new lines (a 50% increase over the PS3 version).

If you're curious as to what we thought of the Cold Steel games, then Derek Heemsbergen as got you covered with his reviews of both titles. You'll also find our first screen shots of the English PC release in our updated gallery. Below, you can read an official plot synopsis of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd straight from XSEED. And, as always, stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.









Half a year after the events of Trails in the Sky Second Chapter, Liberl has settled into peace once again – but even during peaceful times, there are many among the distinguished and fortunate burning with greed thanks to the influence of ancient artifacts. Most of the population remains unaware of their abuses of power, but to the most enigmatic order of the beloved Septian Church, the Gralsritter, snuffing out these would-be villains and claiming artifacts in their name is as everyday as professing one's faith in the Goddess. On the eve of another successfully completed mission, high-ranking member Father Kevin Graham is immediately assigned to retrieve one more artifact that rests beneath Grancel Cathedral. What’s more, even though this is a task he could easily complete on his own, he must reluctantly do so in partnership with his newest recruit, rookie Gralsritter and childhood friend Sister Ries Argent. Thus begins the start of a routine mission that becomes anything but, delving into a new and mysterious realm that follows an unnaturally strict set of rules: Phantasma. Therein, the history of the Septian Church and the pasts of the many familiar faces who took up arms for the sake of Liberl's future will be laid bare – and some may have been better off staying forever sealed behind closed doors. Widely considered the most challenging title in the series, players are encouraged to iterate upon the combat style they've come to know in the 3rd’s predecessors by either enjoying its in-depth story on Easy or crying with frustration on its unforgiving Nightmare difficulty. The brilliant music that the Trails in the Sky series is known for also returns, adding dozens of memorable new tracks as players work their way through the mysterious new realm of Phantasma.

UPDATE: We've just added this PS3/PC comparison trailer, showing both the visual and voiceover updates for the PC release:

