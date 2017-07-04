RPGFan
John Tucker
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus DLC Review
Can't get enough of that giant sword? Have we got good news for you!
04.07.17 - 5:28 PM

I'll admit it, I'm behind on my gaming. I'm only in chapter 8 of Final Fantasy XV, but I'm working on it! And I'm a fan of the game's wielder of giant swords and shields: Gladio. Fortunately for me and those like me, there's more of him to be had now, in the form of an episode of DLC.

But is it worth adding to your collection, or is this DLC that should remain un-DL'd? Check out Peter Triezenberg's review at the link below to find out what he thinks!


