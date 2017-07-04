RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Meet Some of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's New Ultimates
Puhuhu intensifies.
04.07.17 - 8:59 PM

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is set to make its Western debut on September 26th in North America for the PS4 and Vita (September 29th in Europe), but while we're waiting, Nippon Ichi has begun releasing new information on the 16 Ultimates players will get to know, love, and probably see die horribly during their time with the game. The first four of these are Kaede Akamatsu (Ultimate Pianist), Rantaro Amami (Ultimate ???... no, seriously), Miu Iruma (Ultimate Inventor), and Kokichi Oma (Ultimate Supreme Leader).

danganronpa v3 kaede akamatsu ultimate pianist

danganronpa v3 rantaro amami ultimate ???

danganronpa v3 miu iruma ultimate inventor

danganronpa v3 kokichi oma ultimate supreme leader

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.


