Peter Triezenberg Meet Some of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's New Ultimates

Puhuhu intensifies.

04.07.17 - 8:59 PM



Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is set to make its Western debut on September 26th in North America for the PS4 and Vita (September 29th in Europe), but while we're waiting, Nippon Ichi has begun releasing new information on the 16 Ultimates players will get to know, love, and probably see die horribly during their time with the game. The first four of these are Kaede Akamatsu (Ultimate Pianist), Rantaro Amami (Ultimate ???... no, seriously), Miu Iruma (Ultimate Inventor), and Kokichi Oma (Ultimate Supreme Leader). is set to make its Western debut on September 26th in North America for the PS4 and Vita (September 29th in Europe), but while we're waiting, Nippon Ichi has begun releasing new information on the 16 Ultimates players will get to know, love, and probably see die horribly during their time with the game. The first four of these are Kaede Akamatsu (Ultimate Pianist), Rantaro Amami (Ultimate ???... no, seriously), Miu Iruma (Ultimate Inventor), and Kokichi Oma (Ultimate Supreme Leader). Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



