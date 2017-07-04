Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo Now Available; New "Meet the Heroes" Trailers Released

This Dragon Quest renaissance sure is something.

04.07.17 - 9:01 PM

A demo foris now available on the PlayStation Network in both North America and Europe. Starting this demo off will place players in the Greena Pastures, where they will be able to take control of the game's two lead characters, Lazarel and Teresa, as well as Carver and Maribel fromand. This is a perfect opportunity to try the game out before its April release date.

Additionally, Square Enix has released a few more "Meet the Heroes" trailers in the interim, with the latest introducing us to Meena and Maya from Dragon Quest IV. Check those out below.