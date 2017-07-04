RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo Now Available; New "Meet the Heroes" Trailers Released
This Dragon Quest renaissance sure is something.
04.07.17 - 9:01 PM

A demo for Dragon Quest Heroes II is now available on the PlayStation Network in both North America and Europe. Starting this demo off will place players in the Greena Pastures, where they will be able to take control of the game's two lead characters, Lazarel and Teresa, as well as Carver and Maribel from Dragon Quests VI and VII. This is a perfect opportunity to try the game out before its April release date.

dragon quest heroes II demo

Additionally, Square Enix has released a few more "Meet the Heroes" trailers in the interim, with the latest introducing us to Meena and Maya from Dragon Quest IV. Check those out below.





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
Sunday, Apr. 9 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review
 Retro Encounter 77
Retro Encounter 77
Podcast
 Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review