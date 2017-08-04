Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology New and Old Features Detailed

Perfecto!

04.08.17 - 1:42 PM

Atlus has announced that their much anticipatedproject will be remake of the original game for the 3DS.originally came out on the Nintendo DS in 2010 to widespread critical acclaim. The game had a deep, complex narrative with an intriguing branching timeline plot device.brings the game to the 3DS with new story content and updated visuals and cutscenes.

Key staff includes director Mitsuru Hirata (directed the original game), composer Yoko Shinomura (composed for the original game), and character designer Masaki Hirooka.

The game takes place on the large, dying continent of Vainqueur, where the kingdoms of Granorg and Alistel war over the little remaining fertile land as the rest of the continent is swallowed by desert. The main character Stocke finds a magic book called the White Chronicles and gains the power to travel through alternate histories. By traveling between Standard History, Alternate History, and Sub-History, Stocke must unravel the mystery of Vainqueur's desertification and save his world.

Gameplay is a mix of field exploration, and grid-based combat. At various points in the story, player choices will create branching histories that Stocke can go back to explore using the White Book. Perfect Chronology will also have a new "friendly" difficulty setting, where players can instantly kill enemies on the field with a Hyper Smash while still earning XP and money as though they had fought normally. Atlus has promised more new features in combat to be revealed at a later date.

The remake will have a new character named Nemesia and a new story arc dubbed Sub-History. Nemesia is an historian who belongs to neither Standard nor Alternate History timelines, but rather the Sub-History. She appears suddenly before Stocke seeking something called the Artifact, but her true purpose and origin are shrouded in mystery. All the characters will have updated designs and full voice acting.

Stocke

Nemesia

Eruca

Aht

Raynie

Marco

Rosch

Gafka

While each character is important, only Stocke has the ability to travel to Historia, the world between time, thanks to the White Book. There, he will be guided by Lippti and Teo on how to explore the Standard History, Alternate History, and eventually, Sub-History. For veterans of the original game, the Perfect History mode will offer Sub-History from the beginning, while new players can experience the timelines unfold gradually with Append mode.

Finally, there are a number of special features and bonuses. First print copies will include a DLC code that changes the 10 main characters into "chibi" character portraits. There will also be a limited edition, called the Perfect Edition, which includes copy of the game, special box, music from both the original and the remake, a full color art book, and a DLC pack with four event scenes and the character portraits from the original game.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology comes out in Japan on 3DS June 29. No western release has been announced. Catch the trailer and gameplay footage below.