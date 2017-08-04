Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory Gets First Trailer and Protagonist Info

Digimon and hacking has never looked so stylish!

04.08.17 - 1:58 PM

Whilst logging onto EDEN, the cyberspace-infused setting of the previous game Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Keisuke finds himself the victim of identity theft, as his EDEN account and identification details are hacked and misused. To prove himself innocent of this incident and account phishing, Keisuke becomes a hacker and undertakes an investigation into cyberspace, to ultimately find the culprit.

Alongside these details, a first trailer was released, melding Digimon, cyberspace, and Keisuke together in stylish fashion. Check it out below:

From that pumping, well edited mix, the trailer denotes various features in place for the game, including sprawling dungeons, a story that travels between both cyberspace and the real world, and, arguably the most important, flashy Digimon evolutions and battles galore!

Touted as an "other side" to the Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth narrative, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory arrives on PS4 and PS Vita in early 2018 for America and Europe.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker's Memory news in the upcoming months!



