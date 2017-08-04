RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Person 5 Ships 1.5 Million Copies Worldwide
The Phantom Thieves have gone global!
04.08.17 - 2:02 PM

Atlus, developer of the famed Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series, has announced that Persona 5 has shipped 1.5 million copies worldwide, following the launch in both North America and Europe.

persona 5 protagonist

With this positive news, it seems that the Persona series is going strong, and here to stay, worldwide. If you're curious about what the opening hours of Persona 5 holds, check out our preview. Or if you want to reminisce about Persona games long past, check out our weekly podcast Retro Encounter, where this week, a trio of our editors undertake a breakdown of Persona 3 and what that game means to the Persona series.

Persona 5 is available for PS4 worldwide.

Stay tuned to RPGFan, for all news Persona!


