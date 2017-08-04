Person 5 Ships 1.5 Million Copies Worldwide

The Phantom Thieves have gone global!

04.08.17 - 2:02 PM

Atlus, developer of the famedandseries, has announced thathas shipped 1.5 million copies worldwide, following the launch in both North America and Europe.

With this positive news, it seems that the Persona series is going strong, and here to stay, worldwide. If you're curious about what the opening hours of Persona 5 holds, check out our preview. Or if you want to reminisce about Persona games long past, check out our weekly podcast Retro Encounter, where this week, a trio of our editors undertake a breakdown of Persona 3 and what that game means to the Persona series.

Persona 5 is available for PS4 worldwide.

