RPGFan
Jesse Woo
BioWare Details Mass Effect: Andromeda Future with Roadmap
Improvements bound for the Helius Cluster!
04.08.17 - 2:07 PM

Electronic Arts and BioWare have detailed a roadmap, consisting of both patches and improvements scheduled for Mass Effect: Andromeda over the next two months.
Key improvements to Mass Effect: Andromeda will involve:

  • More options and variety in the character creator
  • Improvements to hair and general appearance for characters
  • Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations
  • Improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder
  • Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams

The most recent patch, that went live last week on April 6th, instilled a host of improvements to various areas of the game, as detailed below:

  • Improved tutorial placement
  • Increased inventory limits
  • Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, attacks, and progression
  • Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies
  • Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
  • Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
  • Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants
  • Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
  • Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO
  • Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern
  • Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters
  • Fixed various collision issues
  • Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct
  • Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs
  • Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
  • Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
  • Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
  • Fixes issues related to some saves
  • Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
  • Streaming and stability improvements

Running alongside the single-player improvement, multiplayer within Mass Effect: Andromeda will also be upgraded and built upon, focusing on new weapons, characters and maps for players to enjoy.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is available for PS4, PC and XBOX One.

To see what RPGFan thought of Mass Effect Andromeda, check out our review, and stay tuned to RPGFan for any news Mass Effect


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
Sunday, Apr. 9 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review
 Retro Encounter 77
Retro Encounter 77
Podcast
 Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review