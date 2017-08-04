|
BioWare Details Mass Effect: Andromeda Future with RoadmapImprovements bound for the Helius Cluster!04.08.17 - 2:07 PM
Electronic Arts and BioWare have detailed a roadmap
, consisting of both patches and improvements scheduled for Mass Effect: Andromeda
over the next two months.
Key improvements to Mass Effect: Andromeda
will involve:
- More options and variety in the character creator
- Improvements to hair and general appearance for characters
- Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations
- Improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder
- Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams
The most recent patch, that went live last week on April 6th, instilled a host of improvements to various areas of the game, as detailed below:
- Improved tutorial placement
- Increased inventory limits
- Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, attacks, and progression
- Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies
- Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
- Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
- Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants
- Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
- Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO
- Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern
- Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct
- Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs
- Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
- Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
- Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
- Fixes issues related to some saves
- Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
- Streaming and stability improvements
Running alongside the single-player improvement, multiplayer within Mass Effect: Andromeda will also be upgraded and built upon, focusing on new weapons, characters and maps for players to enjoy.
Mass Effect: Andromeda is available for PS4, PC and XBOX One.
To see what RPGFan thought of Mass Effect Andromeda, check out our review, and stay tuned to RPGFan for any news Mass Effect
