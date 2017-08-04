Jesse Woo BioWare Details Mass Effect: Andromeda Future with Roadmap

Improvements bound for the Helius Cluster!

Electronic Arts and BioWare have detailed a Mass Effect: Andromeda over the next two months.

Key improvements to Mass Effect: Andromeda will involve:

Improvements to hair and general appearance for characters

Ongoing improvements to cinematic scenes and animations

Improvements to male romance options for Scott Ryder

Adjustments to conversations with Hainly Abrams The most recent patch, that went live last week on April 6th, instilled a host of improvements to various areas of the game, as detailed below: Improved tutorial placement

Increased inventory limits

Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, attacks, and progression

Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies

Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer

Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map

Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants

Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs

Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO

Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern

Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct

Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs

Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times

Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save

Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose

Fixes issues related to some saves

Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer

Streaming and stability improvements Running alongside the single-player improvement, multiplayer within Mass Effect: Andromeda will also be upgraded and built upon, focusing on new weapons, characters and maps for players to enjoy. Mass Effect: Andromeda is available for PS4, PC and XBOX One. To see what RPGFan thought of Mass Effect Andromeda, check out our review, and stay tuned to RPGFan for any news Mass Effect



