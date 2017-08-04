RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
We hope you won't get Sor...a if we seem a little Goofy.
04.08.17 - 3:16 PM

(I haven't indulged myself with a pun that bad in a while!)

The officially numbered third in the Kingdom Hearts series may still be on the distant horizon, but the previous games are still a lot of fun. This week on our Sunday Streaming segment, we'll be playing Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX.

In case you're not familiar with the nomenclature, this is the upgraded version of the second game in the series, which made some big changes to the gameplay formula from the first. Whether you've played this one or gave up after some of the frustrations of the original Kingdom Hearts (like platforming and gummi ship combat), we hope you'll join us to watch the fun this Sunday, 4/9 at 1 PM Eastern.

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


