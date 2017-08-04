RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Week in Review, 4/8/2017
Kept you waiting, huh?
04.08.17 - 3:21 PM

Happy Persona 5 week, everybody! While I'm sure everyone is busy enjoying their new school life at Shujin Academy, if I could avert your eyes to another installment of RPGFan's Week in Review? Yes, Persona isn't the only thing happening in the RPG world... although there is certainly a lot of it to go around. Here are some highlights from our coverage this past week.

Destiny 2 Announced for Consoles and PC

Story by David Nevins

Any Destiny fans in the crowd? David Nevins sure is one, and his passion for the game shows in his enthusiastic report on Destiny 2's announcement. Featuring big aliens and even bigger loot drops, it's an exciting prospect for all of you would-be Guardians out there. And you apparently get to chill with Nathan Fillion, which... c'mon. Who doesn't want that?

destiny 2 announcement

Ys: Origin To Get Physical PS4/Vita Edition from Limited Run Games
&
Ys: Origin Review

Story by Peter Triezenberg. Review by Alana Hagues

Ys: Origin is getting a physical release, thanks to Limited Run Games. The lovely Alana Hagues also has a review of the game, which you should definitely read if you're curious about giving the series a shot. It was her first experience with a Ys title, and a positive one, it would seem!

ys origin review

Dark Souls III Director Discusses Series Future

Story by John Alas

With the release of The Ringed City, the Dark Souls saga has come to a close. With one of the greatest gaming success stories behind him, director Hidetaka Miyazaki had some interesting things to say regarding his future endeavors. What things? Read the article to find out.

dark souls iii director hidetaka miyazaki

The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review

Review by Neal Chandran

TPR has released some amazing work with their "Melancholy" series of arrangement albums, and their Chrono Trigger one is no exception. Check out Neal Chandran's excellent review to find out exactly what makes this melancholic tribute "tick" (see what I did there?).

tpr melancholy tribute to chrono trigger review

Art Of Persona 5 Coming To North America

Story by Keegan Lee

Guys, I don't know if you've heard, but Persona 5 came out this past week. And we're getting an art book! Keegan Lee has the deets. Get in there.

persona 5 art book

XSEED Reveals Trails in the Sky the 3rd's Release Date Alongside PC Versions of Cold Steel I & II

Story by Peter Triezenberg

You've got to hand it to the dedicated staff of XSEED: they clearly love their work, and are even going so far as to write and dub additional dialogue for the PC release of Trails of Cold Steel. Also, Trails in the Sky the 3rd has a release date now! Go figure.

trails of cold steel pc xseed

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology New and Old Features Detailed

Story by Jesse Woo

Last but not least, we have a whole bunch of new pieces of media from Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, including the new artwork for each character! I must say, I'm actually rather fond of the new artwork proper (it's very clean and striking), even if some of the character designs seem to have taken a turn towards... well, generic anime trash. Sorry, Eruca! Jesse Woo has got the goods in his article.

radiant historia perfect chronology 3ds


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
Sunday, Apr. 9 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review
 Retro Encounter 77
Retro Encounter 77
Podcast
 Random Encounter 125
Random Encounter 125
Podcast
 Persona 5 Hands-On Preview
Persona 5
Preview
 Robbie Daymond Interview
Robbie Daymond Interview
Feature
 The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger Review
The End of Time: Melancholy music from Chrono Trigger
Review