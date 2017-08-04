Week in Review, 4/8/2017

Kept you waiting, huh?

04.08.17 - 3:21 PM

Happyweek, everybody! While I'm sure everyone is busy enjoying their new school life at Shujin Academy, if I could avert your eyes to another installment of RPGFan's Week in Review? Yes,isn't the only thing happening in the RPG world... although there is certainly a lot of it to go around. Here are some highlights from our coverage this past week.

Any Destiny fans in the crowd? David Nevins sure is one, and his passion for the game shows in his enthusiastic report on Destiny 2's announcement. Featuring big aliens and even bigger loot drops, it's an exciting prospect for all of you would-be Guardians out there. And you apparently get to chill with Nathan Fillion, which... c'mon. Who doesn't want that?

Ys: Origin is getting a physical release, thanks to Limited Run Games. The lovely Alana Hagues also has a review of the game, which you should definitely read if you're curious about giving the series a shot. It was her first experience with a Ys title, and a positive one, it would seem!

With the release of The Ringed City, the Dark Souls saga has come to a close. With one of the greatest gaming success stories behind him, director Hidetaka Miyazaki had some interesting things to say regarding his future endeavors. What things? Read the article to find out.

TPR has released some amazing work with their "Melancholy" series of arrangement albums, and their Chrono Trigger one is no exception. Check out Neal Chandran's excellent review to find out exactly what makes this melancholic tribute "tick" (see what I did there?).

Guys, I don't know if you've heard, but Persona 5 came out this past week. And we're getting an art book! Keegan Lee has the deets. Get in there.

You've got to hand it to the dedicated staff of XSEED: they clearly love their work, and are even going so far as to write and dub additional dialogue for the PC release of Trails of Cold Steel. Also, Trails in the Sky the 3rd has a release date now! Go figure.

Last but not least, we have a whole bunch of new pieces of media from Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, including the new artwork for each character! I must say, I'm actually rather fond of the new artwork proper (it's very clean and striking), even if some of the character designs seem to have taken a turn towards... well, generic anime trash. Sorry, Eruca! Jesse Woo has got the goods in his article.







