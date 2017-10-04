RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version- Review
Full soundtrack is best soundtrack.
04.10.17 - 6:07 PM

While I haven't played any of the Steins;Gate games, I have enjoyed their soundtracks and their delicious symphonic album, (STEINS;GATE SYMPHONIC REUNION). I highly recommend their vocal album as well in case you want to get your feet wet with the music of this series. However, I haven't had the time to check out STEINS;GATE 0's OST, and if the music is as yummy as its predecessors', then that should be something for me to fix! Thankfully, Patrick Gann has taken the time to give his thoughts on this soundtrack. Enjoy the read and samples within, readers.


