Square Enix Art Director Isamu Kamikokuryo Goes Independent
Final Fantasy artist leaves to discover another fantasy.
04.10.17

Isamu Kamikokuryo, Art Director responsible for the style guiding most 21st century Final Fantasy games, announced his resignation from Square Enix on March 31st. Via Twitter, Kamikokuryo was grateful for his 18 years at Square Enix and looks forward to independent work in art and writing.

square enix art director isamu kamikokuryo


Fans would recognize Kamikokuryo's work from Final Fantasy games dating back to Final Fantasy X on the PS2, all the way up to this year's international hit Final Fantasy XV.


