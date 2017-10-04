Square Enix Art Director Isamu Kamikokuryo Goes Independent

Final Fantasy artist leaves to discover another fantasy.

04.10.17 - 6:27 PM

Isamu Kamikokuryo, Art Director responsible for the style guiding most 21st centurygames, announced his resignation from Square Enix on March 31st. Via Twitter, Kamikokuryo was grateful for his 18 years at Square Enix and looks forward to independent work in art and writing.

昨日、3/31日付けでスクウェア・エニックスを退社しました。

1999年に入社して以来18年と少しでした。FF10のコンセプトアーティストから始まってFF15まで素晴しい経験でした。

多くの人々との出会いと才能を発揮させてもらえる機会を与えてくれた会社には感謝の気持ちで一杯です。 — 上国料 勇 (@kamikoku2009) April 1, 2017



Fans would recognize Kamikokuryo's work from Final Fantasy games dating back to Final Fantasy X on the PS2, all the way up to this year's international hit Final Fantasy XV.



