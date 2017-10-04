Koji Ishitani, Co-Producer of Project X Zone, Has Left Monolith Soft

He leaves behind a 16 year legacy at the studio.

04.10.17 - 6:32 PM

The new fiscal year has brought change to developer Monolith Soft as Koji Ishitani, the co-producer ofandhas left the studio. Ishitani broke the news via Twitter last week.

The translation of the above is as follows:

"As of the end of last week, on March 31, I resigned from Monolith Soft, which I belonged to for about 16 years. I was involved with works from Xenosaga Episode I to Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean to Super Robot Taisen OG Saga: Endless Frontier EXCEED to Project X Zone 2, but to everyone who supported me and worked with me, and above all else to those who played the games, thank you very much!"

The news of Ishitani's departure followed quickly on the heels of Project X Zone director Soichiro Morizumi's resignation. While both scenarios sound amicable (with Morizumi using that exact word in his Twitter resignation) it is always a shock to see a high profile developer leave a studio, let alone two in quick succession.

Hopefully they will both start their next adventure in the industry soon. Good luck, sirs.



