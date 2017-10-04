Composer Yasunori Mitsuda Updates Fans on Xenoblade Chronicles 2

And it's apparently the largest production he's worked on.

Composer Yasunori Mitsuda, beloved for his work on various titles including, is currently toiling away on the soundtrack for the upcoming. Game soundtracks are a massive undertaking, and Mitsuda recently took to his Facebook page to update fans on the project.

According to Mitsuda, almost all the arrangements have been recorded for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and that mixing the music for the game's cutscenes has just begun. The soundtrack itself is apparently the largest production he has ever worked on, and Mitsuda notes that he isn't just composing on the project, being responsible for budget management, music sheet management, and booking as well.

The best news, the sound recording quality is supposedly great! Mitsuda says that the team is anxious and hard at work to ensure that this soundtrack will top the stellar output of the original Xenoblade , and he claims that the project is the largest in the entire gaming world (to be determined but a cool thought).

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is set to release on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2017.



