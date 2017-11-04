RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Angels with Scaly Wings Review
It's not just pigeons who get all the visual novel love.
04.11.17 - 12:43 PM

You know you're in a bizarre world when visual novels about dragons are less weird than visual novels about pigeons. When Angels with Scaly Wings came along, most of us didn't even bat an eyelid.

Our reviewer Dom Kim has jumped into this alternate world of dragons and played through this odd-sounding game to give you his take. With the resurgence of visual novels over the last few years, does Angels with Scaly Wings stand out? Check out Dom's review below to find out!


