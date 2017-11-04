RPGFan
John Alas
Switch Version of I am Setsuna To Receive Free DLC Thursday
04.11.17 - 10:59 PM

Square Enix has announced that the Nintendo Switch Version of I am Setsuna is due to receive free downloadable content titled "Temporal Battle Arena" on April 13th. The DLC will be accessible after a certain point in the main story by talking to a character on the map who will transport you to the arena.

At the battlefield you can upload three sets of data and challenge other player's teams. For more details on the arena, check out our article on the Switch-exclusive DLC's announcement.

I am Setsuna is now available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. See what we thought about Square Enix's nostalgic throwback in Derek's and Rob's reviews.



