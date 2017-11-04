Ys VIII PS4 Version to Have New Features

Dana continues to evolve.

04.11.17 - 11:15 PM

is already out on Japanese PS Vitas, but the home console version will have some updates to draw players back to Adol's latest adventure. Or Dana's half of the adventure, at least. The game will have duel protagonists that occupy separate but connected worlds, and Dana's world will get a couple new features on PS4.

First, a new side quest will set Dana on the task of rescuing spirits that have become trapped in dangerous parts of her world. Rescuing spirits will grant boons such as new fighting styles, abilities, and stat boosts.

There will also be a new dungeon that will revolve around Dana's different fighting styles, which are themselves a new feature. The dungeon has many levels, but Dana's progress will be limited by an invisible metric called virtue, which she can build by complete quests and rescuing spirits.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana on PS4 comes out on May 25 in Japan, and PS4 and Vita in the West this Fall.



