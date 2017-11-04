Akiba's Beat Gets EU Release Date, New Trailer

New game, new Akihabara.

04.11.17 - 11:22 PM

Publisher PQube has announced a European release date for their hit Action RPG. Scheduled to be released on May 19th,takes place in the famous Akihabara district of Tokyo, where culture and technology form a harmonious blend. Thanks to a sinister presence, people's memories, dreams, and hopes begin to manifest in reality, causing the district to be caught in a time loop. It's up to you and a colorful cast of characters to take on these fantasies and restore the town to it's rightful state. You can check out the newest trailer below.

Akiba's Beat comes out for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 16th in North America and May 19th in Europe. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



