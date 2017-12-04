Romancing SaGa 3 Remake Possibly Headed Westward

This is quite unexpected.

04.12.17 - 8:39 PM

According to series creator Akitoshi Kawazu, the third entry of theseries may make its Western debut via a remastered version, following the release offor the Vita. This information comes from a Tweet by Kawazu, saying that Square Enix "will make" a Western version of

We will make western version RS3. It will be after the Japanese version. But, at first, RS2 Vita for West. I want your patience, please. https://t.co/q9j1N0SP3J — 河津秋敏 (@SaGa25kawazu) April 11, 2017



This is certainly exciting news, as Romancing SaGa stands as one of the great unlocalized SNES greats. The remake's producer, Masanori Ichikawa, has stated that he wants to add "something new" to Romancing SaGa 3, as it is being remade from scratch as opposed to being based on a mobile port like Romancing SaGa 2. The game is currently in development for Vita and mobile phones.

