RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Romancing SaGa 3 Remake Possibly Headed Westward
This is quite unexpected.
04.12.17 - 8:39 PM

According to series creator Akitoshi Kawazu, the third entry of the Romancing SaGa series may make its Western debut via a remastered version, following the release of Romancing SaGa 2 for the Vita. This information comes from a Tweet by Kawazu, saying that Square Enix "will make" a Western version of Romancing SaGa 3.


This is certainly exciting news, as Romancing SaGa stands as one of the great unlocalized SNES greats. The remake's producer, Masanori Ichikawa, has stated that he wants to add "something new" to Romancing SaGa 3, as it is being remade from scratch as opposed to being based on a mobile port like Romancing SaGa 2. The game is currently in development for Vita and mobile phones.

romancing saga 3 vita mobile west

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more information.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX
Sunday, Apr. 9 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PDT/2pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 78
Retro Encounter 78
Podcast
 Angels with Scaly Wings Review
Angels with Scaly Wings
Review
 STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version- Review
STEINS;GATE 0 SOUND TRACKS -Full Version-
Review
 Dark Souls III: The Ringed City Review
Dark Souls III: The Ringed City
Review
 Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus
Review
 Retro Encounter 77
Retro Encounter 77
Podcast