RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Monster Hunter Stories Coming to North America and Europe This Fall
Finally, a Monster Hunter game I can get behind!
04.12.17 - 8:44 PM

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories will be coming out in North America and Europe this fall on the Nintendo 3DS. The game is a turn-based RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe, where players tame monsters instead of slaughtering them wholesale, providing a change of pace from the usual Monster Hunter gameplay. You can read an official synopsis below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more coverage.

monster hunter stories west


Prepare to embark on an RPG adventure unlike anything the Monster Hunter series has ever known. In Monster Hunter Stories, become a rider and bond with monsters to raise their potential and unleash powerful combos. Players can fly, swim and crash into new areas of the map; discover eggs to collect and hatch; and participate in turn-based battles with a party of up to five monsters.



