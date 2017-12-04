RPGFan
Dragon Quest XI Launches for PS4 and 3DS in Japan on July 29th
Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time will release in Japan on July 29th for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, Square Enix announced recently. The game will come with a number of bonus items at launch, and both Nintendo and Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia plan on announcing hardware bundles at a later date. In addition to being able to buy the PS4 and 3DS versions individually, Square is offering a special edition for Dragon Quest XI that comes with both versions of the game, dubbed the "Dragon Quest XI Double Pack Hero's Sword Box."

You can find new screenshots for both versions of Dragon Quest XI in our screenshot galleries. Check out a bevy of new trailers and gameplay footage below.

Here's hoping for info on a Western release in the near future. Keep an eye on RPGFan for that announcement, as well as other Dragon Quest news.



